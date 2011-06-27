  1. Home
Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Genesis Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower348 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
170 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3433 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length182.3 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Monaco White
  • Becketts Black
  • Gran Premio Gray
Interior Colors
  • Red, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
245/40R19 94Y tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
