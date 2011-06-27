  1. Home
Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Genesis Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG232023
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual5-speed shiftable automatic
Rear limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg17/26 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.0/516.0 mi.292.4/447.2 mi.344.0/516.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG232023
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Torque223 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm266 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm223 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l3.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6000 rpm306 hp @ 6300 rpm210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves162416
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnoyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnoyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
diversity antennayesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyesyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
360 watts stereo outputyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyesyesno
10 total speakersyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
170 watts stereo outputnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
mast antennanonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.44.1 in.44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
clothyesnoyes
heated driver seatnoyesno
heated passenger seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Rear head room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.49.2 in.49.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Rear Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Length182.3 in.182.3 in.182.3 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.3389 lbs.3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd..32 cd..32 cd.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.8 cu.ft.98.8 cu.ft.98.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Exterior Colors
  • Mirabeau Blue
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Karussell White
  • Nordschleife Gray
  • Acqua Minerale Blue
  • Bathurst Black
  • Silverstone
  • Mirabeau Blue
  • Interlagos Yellow
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Karussell White
  • Nordschleife Gray
  • Acqua Minerale Blue
  • Bathurst Black
  • Silverstone
  • Mirabeau Blue
  • Tsukuba Red
  • Karussell White
  • Nordschleife Gray
  • Acqua Minerale Blue
  • Bathurst Black
  • Silverstone
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
245/45R V tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
245/40R Y tiresnoyesno
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Performance tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Starting MSRP
$30,750
Starting MSRP
$23,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
