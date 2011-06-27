Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

A Well Built Car ChadJT , 02/22/2017 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 8 months and have taken it from 140k miles to 158k miles in that time frame. Initially I was nervous about buying a turbo'd Hyundai with a lot of miles, But I went through with it because the car was in immaculate shape and ran like a top. So far the car has been a great value it has not given me one issue and shows no sign of giving me one. The car feels incredibly well built to me, I feel that this car is very underrated. Now for what you really want to know about, the performance. The performance is a blast. Hyundai engineered this car with performance in mind and it shows. It is not a straight line speed car. The best time to have with this car is on a windy hwy hugging corners while spooling out the turbo, or on a country back road punching the throttle around sharp corners. One interesting thing is the when your start driving it aggressively the car completely changes attitude and the car just seems to take abuse really well. The car takes abuse very well, and that alone tells me that it was engineered for performance which is more than other companies actually do for "Performance" cars. In a practicability sense the back seats are horrible for anyone over 5'5" but at 6'2" I have no issue with head space. It is a little snug and was a bit odd when I first bought it but I got use to it. The seats are snug, foot space is just right, visibility is no issue. I love the interior and the blue lights, but the gps is sort of dumb in the sense that it reminds you of turns just before they come up and the routes are rarely the fastest (but you can choose between three routes it calculates). I have only driven in the snow a few times here in Ohio and it did well. Overall I recommend if you're in the market for something like this because due to Hyundai's old reputation this car is cheap with some miles on it and comes with an incredible value. I hope I helped, I'm actually keeping this car and not trading it in when I'm finished with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

the little car that could mike schmidt , 01/07/2017 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful it is a fun little car for the price has a few glitches especially the rev hang. sound good with a exhaust I have a tsudo on mine sounds deep and great. gas mileage around town 26.2 hwy 33.1 but can go lower if driving aggressive. love the looks. the transmission on the manual could have a little better feel but a aftermarket bushing replacement helps take it out. a computer flash helps with the rev hang but does not eliminate it. the infinity sound system sounds great for a factory radio and sub. the later models got a increase in power but I don't like the front fascia and fake hood vents. people down Hyundai but to each is their own I for one enjoy the vehicle and like to have something that I don't see every day. it is a cheap entry vehicle with potential you have btr who created a 4 banger that pushes 850whp so that goes for those who want to tune. I have a Subaru for my winter driving and have muscle cars for my other vehicles and yet I still get a smile on my face driving the Hyundai especially when I hit 3000rpm and that turbo hits in hard. Performance Comfort

Excellent Choice DMeck , 05/03/2017 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Brown Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful You will always look forward to driving this car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not worth it! Kathleen , 01/03/2017 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 0 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for about a year and a half and it's already had so many problems! :/ when it is too cold out, my navigation screen doesn't work & Bluetooth so I am stuck listening to the radio. I get on average 16 mpg and it costs about $45 a full tank which lasts a week. I drive 10 miles a day too and from work. The interior looks cheap, same as older models only thing different is the push to start in this year. Passenger seat is very low, cannot see the road. Would not reccommend anyone taller than 5'0 to sit in the back. Seats are VERY uncomfortable. DO NOT TRAVEL IN THIS CAR!!!! If you do at least you'll get 25+ mpg :) If I had a choice now I would definitely trade it in. Fun to drive occasionally but I feel like I'm just wasting my money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value