Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews
"Hey man! What kind of car is that?"
The Genesis Turbo Coupe impresses me. It's A Rear-wheel Drive turbo sports car, just the platform I wanted. The body of the vehicle appears as if it was shaped by the wind itself, with beautiful lines. It has an aggressive stance, and it seems to stand out from other cars on the road. It isn't uncommon for someone to ask me what kind of car it is. People have stopped at lights and rolled their windows down to ask. One guy said he followed me for four blocks. Aside from how it looks, mine is a 6-Speed Manual. The car runs strong through the gears/power band and sounds great -it's very satisfying behind the wheel, and luckily the Genesis Turbo Coupe can be easily modified for those who wish for more power. Shifting the Genesis is smooth and easy, however I must say, the rpm's do seem to hang just barely between shifts as compared to previous 6-Speed manuals I've driven in the past. However, this isn't a deal breaker for me, but I think it's an honorable mention. The traction control button on this car is extremely important. To the left of the steering wheel there is a button: "TCS" - Traction Control System. If traction control is turned off, you must be careful powering through turns as the wheels are free to spin and slide the back end. With TCS ON, the wheels use electronic control to prevent from breaking loose. I have rules: If I'm on the highway, TCS must be ON. If it is raining, TCS ON. Winter time...TCS ON! The winter in this vehicle makes for a questionable journey. Winter, with snow covered roads, is not fun. I've made it though the last 2 mild winters here. Lots of tire spinning and driving carefully. OVERALL: The Genesis Turbo Coupe looks incredible, sounds and performs terrific. When treated with care and well maintained, this car is a gemstone.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bang for your Buck
Alright first off* I owned nothing but 4door Sedans with All Wheel Drive (AWD) with turbo. If you are transitioning from that kind of rally platform this might be tricky for you. This car is Rear Wheel Driven (RWD). With those things to consider, the Genesis doesn't handle like those platforms-- You don't drive the car in that sense, it drives you. You trust the vehicle with all its electronics (e.g. safety, track control) and also the entering and exiting of turns etc. The rear window feels like driving a 350z or 370z where the visibility is INCREDIBLY low. HOWEVER, if you ARE transitioning from that platform there are way more positives than there are negatives. The interior is amazing if you get the Grand Touring 3.8. Leather seats, Navigation, AMAZING sounds, everything is customizable from the screen. The driver seat is adjustable to your height and comfort. The passenger has A LOT of room, Plenty of foot space, and if they wanted to be on their laptop its VERY spacious for them, however can't say the same for the rear seats (There's seating room but not too much space, but what do you expect? its a 2dr coupe. You should be lucky there's even seats back there *ahem* Nissan 350 *ahem*. This car is fun, its fast, AND it was very affordable.
- Performance
I still love my Genesis Coupe!
I still own my 2010 coupe and still enjoy driving it as much as the day I bought it. Enough said...can't say that about any other car I've owned. Love the power and speed and still get great looks and compliments. It's just fun to drive!
- Performance
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Genesis Coupe
Related Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner