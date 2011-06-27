Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

R-HES , 10/20/2017 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The Genesis Turbo Coupe impresses me. It's A Rear-wheel Drive turbo sports car, just the platform I wanted. The body of the vehicle appears as if it was shaped by the wind itself, with beautiful lines. It has an aggressive stance, and it seems to stand out from other cars on the road. It isn't uncommon for someone to ask me what kind of car it is. People have stopped at lights and rolled their windows down to ask. One guy said he followed me for four blocks. Aside from how it looks, mine is a 6-Speed Manual. The car runs strong through the gears/power band and sounds great -it's very satisfying behind the wheel, and luckily the Genesis Turbo Coupe can be easily modified for those who wish for more power. Shifting the Genesis is smooth and easy, however I must say, the rpm's do seem to hang just barely between shifts as compared to previous 6-Speed manuals I've driven in the past. However, this isn't a deal breaker for me, but I think it's an honorable mention. The traction control button on this car is extremely important. To the left of the steering wheel there is a button: "TCS" - Traction Control System. If traction control is turned off, you must be careful powering through turns as the wheels are free to spin and slide the back end. With TCS ON, the wheels use electronic control to prevent from breaking loose. I have rules: If I'm on the highway, TCS must be ON. If it is raining, TCS ON. Winter time...TCS ON! The winter in this vehicle makes for a questionable journey. Winter, with snow covered roads, is not fun. I've made it though the last 2 mild winters here. Lots of tire spinning and driving carefully. OVERALL: The Genesis Turbo Coupe looks incredible, sounds and performs terrific. When treated with care and well maintained, this car is a gemstone.