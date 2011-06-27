  1. Home
Used 1992 Hyundai Excel Hatchback Consumer Reviews

A good car for a second car

Jose, 10/23/2002
I have had this car for three months now i average about 110 miles a DAY back and forth to work.And to be honest this car is so reliable that i choose to take it before i take my minivan! It is very economical that it makes up in more than one way! every time i turn the key with out a doubt the engine starts right up!!It may not have the power to take me from 0 to 60 in 10 nor 15 seconds but it has the ability to take me further than any other car i have ever owned and it does 410 miles with less than

Excellent buy

Perry Vath, 10/17/2003
Bought a dealer's demo for affordable commuter car. I expected a 'cheap' car and expected to have to replace it after a couple of years. I have had it for 11 years with almost 200,000 miles on it and and I'm happy. Yes it has had a few repairs, but compared to Honda/Toyota/Nissan alternatives my Hyundai Excel has cost me about half as much over the last decade! GREAT economy transportation.a

Pony 1.3

rasto, 11/12/2003
very reliabe, (very) low expenses great value for money

