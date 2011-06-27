Used 1992 Hyundai Excel Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Excel
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272827
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg25/33 mpg25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/357.0 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.297.5/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG272827
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Length168.3 in.168.3 in.161.4 in.
Curb weight2202 lbs.2202 lbs.2040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.11.4 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.93.8 in.93.8 in.
Width63.3 in.63.3 in.63.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono38 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Noble White
  • Mars Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Solar Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Stratos Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Solar Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Stratos Blue Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Noble White
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Solar Blue Metallic
  • Stratos Blue Metallic
