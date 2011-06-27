  1. Home
Used 2016 Hyundai Equus Ultimate Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Equus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/466.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque376 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower429 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Option Group 02yes
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
598 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.1 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length203.1 in.
Curb weight4616 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume126.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.9 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Santiago Silver
  • Manhattan Brown
  • Casablanca White
  • Caspian Black
  • Parisian Gray
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
