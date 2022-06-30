Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. 2023 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Hyundai Elantra Blue Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,400
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG54 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)53/56 MPG
Combined MPG54 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)583.0/616.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size1.6 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeHybrid
Horsepower139 hp
Torque195 lb-ft
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,114 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length184.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Curb weight2,965 lbs.
Maximum payload1,114 lbs.
Gross weight4,079 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black
  • Ceramic White
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Intense Blue
  • Electric Shadow
  • Fluid Metal
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Medium Gray, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Winter Weather Package +$330
Cargo Package +$190
Preferred Accessory Package +$140
Interior Options
Reversible Cargo Tray +$115
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror +$295
Cargo Net +$55
Cargo Side Bins +$80
Cargo Block +$20
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
Trunk/Cargo Hook +$30
Interior Light Kit +$250
First Aid Kit +$30
All-Season Fitted Liners +$215
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Wheel Locks +$65
Mudguards +$115
Alloy Door Sills +$180
Inventory

