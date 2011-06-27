  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Elantra Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,600
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG35
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/41 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.4/508.4 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$190
Winter Weather Package +$280
Preferred Accessory Package +$140
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
EC Mirror +$295
Cargo Net +$55
First Aid Kit +$30
Reversible Cargo Tray +$115
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Interior Light Kit +$250
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.5 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$65
Rear Bumper Applique +$75
Alloy Door Sills +$75
Mudguards +$115
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight2725 lbs.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight3858 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.7 in.
Length184.1 in.
Maximum payload1133 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.9 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Calypso Red
  • Fluid Metal
  • Shimmering Silver Pearl
  • Portofino Gray
  • Intense Blue
  • Lava Orange
  • Electric Shadow
  • Phantom Black
  • Quartz White
Interior Colors
  • Melange/Light Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/45R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
