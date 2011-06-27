  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. 2021 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Elantra
More about the 2021 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG50
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai ELANTRA
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)49/52 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)539.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.0 gal.
Combined MPG50
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Base engine size1.6 l
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,100
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,100
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Cargo Netyes
First Aid Kityes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.5 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Alloy Door Sillsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Length184.1 in.
Curb weight3069 lbs.
Gross weight4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1010 lbs.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Exterior Colors
  • Fluid Metal
  • Intense Blue
  • Ceramic White
  • Electric Shadow
  • Phantom Black
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Melange/Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars