  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. 2021 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Elantra
More about the 2021 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai ELANTRA
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.4/508.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Cargo Netyes
First Aid Kityes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
EC Mirroryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.5 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Alloy Door Sillsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Length184.1 in.
Curb weight2725 lbs.
Gross weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1133 lbs.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red
  • Fluid Metal
  • Portofino Gray
  • Intense Blue
  • Quartz White
  • Shimmering Silver Pearl
  • Electric Shadow
  • Phantom Black
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars