  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. 2019 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL SULEV Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,500
See Elantra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai ELANTRA
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Option Code 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,500
First Aid Kityes
Dual USB Chargeryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Trunk Hookyes
Interior Light Kityes
EC Mirroryes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Blue Linkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight2844 lbs.
Gross weight3924 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Exterior Colors
  • Scarlet Red
  • Machine Gray
  • Galactic Gray
  • Symphony Silver
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Phantom Black
  • Quartz White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Elantra Inventory

Related 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL SULEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars