2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,700
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Option Code 01yes
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Weather Packageyes
Sport Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,700
First Aid Kityes
Dual USB Chargeryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Trunk Hookyes
Interior Light Kityes
EC Mirroryes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Blue Linkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,700
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Length181.9 in.
Gross weight4057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Exterior Colors
  • Scarlet Red
  • Ceramic White
  • Galactic Gray
  • Intense Blue
  • Symphony Silver
  • Phantom Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,700
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

