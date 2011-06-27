Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Elantra Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,497*
Total Cash Price
$13,906
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,588*
Total Cash Price
$18,677
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,628*
Total Cash Price
$19,223
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,848*
Total Cash Price
$18,814
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,016*
Total Cash Price
$14,178
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,977*
Total Cash Price
$13,633
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,667*
Total Cash Price
$19,768
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$25,977*
Total Cash Price
$13,633
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,354*
Total Cash Price
$15,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$4,079
|Maintenance
|$370
|$1,248
|$878
|$579
|$1,315
|$4,391
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$772
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$939
|Financing
|$748
|$602
|$445
|$278
|$101
|$2,174
|Depreciation
|$3,320
|$1,363
|$1,200
|$1,064
|$955
|$7,901
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,963
|$5,674
|$4,737
|$4,264
|$4,859
|$26,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$5,479
|Maintenance
|$497
|$1,677
|$1,180
|$778
|$1,766
|$5,898
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,037
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,262
|Financing
|$1,004
|$808
|$597
|$374
|$136
|$2,919
|Depreciation
|$4,459
|$1,830
|$1,611
|$1,429
|$1,282
|$10,612
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,352
|$7,621
|$6,362
|$5,727
|$6,527
|$35,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$5,639
|Maintenance
|$512
|$1,726
|$1,214
|$801
|$1,817
|$6,070
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,067
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,034
|$832
|$615
|$385
|$140
|$3,005
|Depreciation
|$4,590
|$1,884
|$1,658
|$1,471
|$1,320
|$10,922
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,625
|$7,844
|$6,548
|$5,894
|$6,717
|$36,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$501
|$1,689
|$1,188
|$784
|$1,779
|$5,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,012
|$814
|$602
|$377
|$137
|$2,941
|Depreciation
|$4,492
|$1,844
|$1,623
|$1,439
|$1,292
|$10,689
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,420
|$7,677
|$6,409
|$5,768
|$6,574
|$35,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$378
|$1,273
|$895
|$591
|$1,341
|$4,477
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$787
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$958
|Financing
|$762
|$614
|$453
|$284
|$103
|$2,216
|Depreciation
|$3,385
|$1,389
|$1,223
|$1,085
|$973
|$8,056
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,099
|$5,786
|$4,830
|$4,347
|$4,955
|$27,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$363
|$1,224
|$861
|$568
|$1,289
|$4,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$757
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$921
|Financing
|$733
|$590
|$436
|$273
|$99
|$2,131
|Depreciation
|$3,255
|$1,336
|$1,176
|$1,043
|$936
|$7,746
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,826
|$5,563
|$4,644
|$4,180
|$4,764
|$25,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$5,799
|Maintenance
|$526
|$1,775
|$1,248
|$824
|$1,869
|$6,242
|Repairs
|$0
|$873
|$447
|$548
|$674
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,335
|Financing
|$1,063
|$856
|$632
|$396
|$144
|$3,090
|Depreciation
|$4,720
|$1,937
|$1,705
|$1,512
|$1,357
|$11,232
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,898
|$8,066
|$6,734
|$6,061
|$6,908
|$37,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$363
|$1,224
|$861
|$568
|$1,289
|$4,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$757
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$921
|Financing
|$733
|$590
|$436
|$273
|$99
|$2,131
|Depreciation
|$3,255
|$1,336
|$1,176
|$1,043
|$936
|$7,746
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,826
|$5,563
|$4,644
|$4,180
|$4,764
|$25,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Elantra Sedan Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$410
|$1,383
|$973
|$642
|$1,457
|$4,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$680
|$348
|$427
|$525
|$1,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$855
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,041
|Financing
|$828
|$667
|$493
|$308
|$112
|$2,408
|Depreciation
|$3,678
|$1,510
|$1,329
|$1,179
|$1,058
|$8,753
|Fuel
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,713
|$6,286
|$5,248
|$4,723
|$5,383
|$29,354
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Elantra
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Hyundai Elantra in Virginia is:not available
