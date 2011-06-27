  1. Home
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Package 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Trunk Hookyes
Bongiovi DPS Audio Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Aero Body Kityes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Length179.1 in.
Curb weight2890 lbs.
Gross weight3836 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Windy Sea Blue
  • Symphony Silver
  • Galactic Gray
  • Ceramic White
Interior Colors
  • Beige Premium Cloth, premium cloth
  • Black Premium Cloth, premium cloth
  • Gray Premium Cloth, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
