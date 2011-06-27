Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Me & My Elantra
Since my last review, I have put considerable mileage on the car, including about 3,500 miles on two road trips during the month of June again exceeding 40 MPG on the highway for the most part. But for routine maintenance, this automobile has exceeded all expectations so far as reliability & performance is concerned, although I will likely "trade up" to a new Elantra before the end of the year. Hyundai continues to improve its entire lineup year after year. And its customers are the beneficiaries of those improvements Am most pleased.
Ideal Commuter Car for the Larger Guy
I bought mine two weeks ago after conducting extensive research on commuter vehicles to relinquish my diesel pickup to pure recreational status (I tow a trailer). I commute 74 miles per day to and from work and had been using my wife's Mazda 6 for a number of months. I'm a larger (250 lbs, 5'11") guy so I have a hard time getting into compact cars, so I really didn't enjoy commuting using my wife's car. I found that I could easily get into and out of this car! The form and fit were perfect for the commute and I believe this car would also be great for long-distance travel and bluetooth connection is perfect when I'm on conference calls. I'm seeing 36 mpg average and it's increasing.
Sleek All Around
I purchased the 2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited the end of May (owned 2.5 mos) & have 4000 miles on it. 30 city/38-43 hwy. So far, the only concerns I have are the paint quality and road noise. Hyundai offers a package for a coat of protectant for the paint & windows for almost $3000 more, which may have been nice to have purchased. My car has already had 3 dings from parked cars & it has chipped the paint. Concerning the road noise: it is smooth until hitting rough road or block chunks on the interstate. Another noise is on the roof when it rains. Sounds like water hitting tin. The sunroof cover helps w/noise.
Great Car for Daughter College Bound
Get a 4 door. I bought a 2 door for my daughter because I thought it was "cool", found out 4 door better, even for her, dealer let me switch to a comparable 4 door. I have bought cars from this Used Car Dealer, now my friend, since 1989. He finds the cleanest, low mileage cars around. This 2013 Elantra had 9,500 miles when I bought 4 months ago. Now, under 11,000 miles. It has leather, seat warmers, blue tooth for phone, sunroof, great back seat leg room and huge trunk for my daughter's guitar, amp and equipment. I paid $13,800 for the car. Do not tell on me, but while test driving it on the Interstate, I punched it and the car went quickly to 120 miles per hour. It sips gas. I usually do not get extended warranties, but for a few bucks, I got a 100,000 mile, cover everything warranty and my daughter has to make one phone call if anything goes wrong. This should last her through college and beyond. I am very pleased. By the way, it has a snappy design that is an eye catcher. This is a great car. Now after almost a year later, still very happy with the car. No issues whatsoever. I drove it while my own "Real Man Tahoe" was in the shop, on a short 130 mile trip. It is a pleasure on the Interstate. Stable, feels safe and plenty of punch to pass in a hurry. At one point, I had 3 others in the car and there was plenty of back room leg room. The tire air pressure is a little sensitive and will come on if you are only 2 psi above or below the recommended amount. I actually like that vs. checking tire pressure often. I have never checked the mileage myself, but I know I drove 130 miles on less than $12!
NOT A CIVIC 4 SURE
Read the owners manual thoroughly. It is not a Corvette or Mustang. And, it certainly is not a civic. I traded in my 2008 Honda Civic for my 2013 Hyundai Elantra GSL. Most noticeable difference was the roominess. Second difference is I got 43.3 MPG w/A/C on, ECO engaged and cruise control engaged on a trip from Dothan, AL to Panama City, FL. However, use your foot on the accelerator and use Jack rabbit starts, and yes you'll only get 28 or so MPG. As for road noise, if you want to reduce It get rid of the dealer supplied tires which are the cheapest at best and put on some Goodyear Comfortread or Micheline Defender tires, inflate to 32PSI and your road noise will go away. If your Elantra GSL didn't come with a spare tire kit, order one from wholesalehyudaiparts.com and save 35%. I ordered mine. Other then the above, the Hyundai Elantra GLS can provide years of great driving.
