  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,195
See Elantra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.4/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Navigation Packageyes
Option Package 01/AAyes
Preferred Equipment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,195
diversity antennayes
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,195
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,195
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,195
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Front track61.0 in.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Bronze
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Red Allure
  • Indigo Blue Pearlcoat
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,195
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,195
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Elantra Inventory

Related Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles