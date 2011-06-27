  1. Home
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Option Package 01/AAyes
Option Package 03/AC Sunroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Trunk Cargo Netyes
Rear Cargo Trayyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Mud Guardsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Curb weight2747 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length177.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laguna Sand
  • Black Noir Pearl (Late Availability)
  • Liquid Silver
  • Apple Red Pearl
  • Natural Khaki
  • Carbon Gray Mist
  • Nordic White
  • Regatta Blue
  • Quicksilver (Late Availability)
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
