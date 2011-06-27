Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,670
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/462 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,670
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,670
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,670
172 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,670
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,670
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,670
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,670
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,670
Front track60.2 in.
Curb weight2723 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length177.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track60.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,670
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl
  • Regatta Blue
  • Purple Rain
  • Carbon Gray
  • Apple Red Pearl
  • Quicksilver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,670
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,670
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
