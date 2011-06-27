  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,699
See Elantra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,699
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,699
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,699
100 watts stereo outputyes
Kenwood premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,699
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,699
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,699
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3086 lbs.
Curb weight2698 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume108.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Exterior Colors
  • Tidal Wave
  • Rally Red
  • Black Obsidian
  • Sterling
  • Electric Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,699
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,699
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Elantra Inventory

Related Used 2005 Hyundai Elantra GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles