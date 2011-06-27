  1. Home
Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,099
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,099
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,099
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,099
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,099
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,099
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,099
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,099
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,099
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,099
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,099
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,099
Front track58.5 in.
Length177.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1212 lbs.
Curb weight2698 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume106.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.7 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,099
Exterior Colors
  • Sea Shell
  • Nordic White
  • Hazelnut
  • Crimson
  • Sterling
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,099
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,099
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,099
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
