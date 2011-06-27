Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best car I ever owned
I bought my Hyundai new in April 2004. I now have 123,000 miles on and could not be more pleased. Besides replacing tires and brakes( front rotors one time) the only repairs have been Timing belt, water pump, belts, tune-up with plugs & plug wires and front struts all done at 100,000 miles. Runs as good as new with very little rattle. I did replace the hatch lid struts 2 years ago.I average 24MPH in city driving, 32 on a trip. Love this car. I will run it till it dies. I traded my wife's 2006 Elantra GT in on a 2012 Santa Fe. Don't regret it a bit. Another great vehicle.
Great car!!
We've had our car since (I think) Spring of 2004. It is a great little car! Nearly everything about it is excellent! Pick-up and go is good except for when the AC is on and you are trying to get onto the freeway. The seats are a bit uncomfortable for long trips (2+ hours) though. Our CD player/faceplate is glitchy after all these years. If you press a button (even the off button) too hard it shorts out the faceplate and when you let go it turns back on. Sometimes it simply wont work unless you remove the face plate and put it back on. Our car only has just less than 98,000 miles on it.
Fine, but too much engine vibration
Maybe I got the lemon, but there's too much engine vibration at 2500 rpm. My rear-view mirror sounds like it's trying to tell me something.
Simply a Great Buy
I researched plenty b4 buying my Elantra because I wanted a problem-free car (a real challenge when buying used). The '04 Elantra is highly rated by many car reviewers. Having owned mine for 6 months and driven 12,000 miles, I want to share how wonderful owning this car has been. I bought this car with 52K mi on it. It is a loaded 5-spd GT Hatch. I like the styling inside and out. I have not had a single mechanical problem. I have had to replace one headlight bulb and it was easy. If the biggest complaint about a car is changing headlight bulbs, common sense told me it is a smart car to buy. And the gas mileage? 35 MPG combined; that's 450 mi b4 the fuel light comes on! Worth every $ I paid.
Buyers beware
This car is not reliable. With a few initial minor problems and after 4000 miles later, the engine leaks coolant. A well-made car should not have this kind of problem, IMHO. The point is, you are buying a cheap car and that is what you get. Their cheap service comes as part of a cheap package, too. Be warned. You are taking a risk.
