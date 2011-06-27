  1. Home
Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Elantra
Overview
$14,799
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$14,799
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$14,799
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$14,799
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$14,799
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$14,799
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$14,799
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$14,799
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$14,799
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$14,799
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$14,799
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
$14,799
Front track58.5 in.
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight2698 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.3 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base102.7 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
$14,799
Exterior Colors
  • Rally Red
  • Chianti Red
  • Carbon Blue
  • Pewter
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$14,799
P195/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$14,799
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$14,799
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
