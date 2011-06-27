Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.5/435.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|Torque
|133 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Front leg room
|43.2 in.
|Front hip room
|53 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|Height
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|102.7 in.
|Length
|177.1 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2698 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|P195/60R15 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,999
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
