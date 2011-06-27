  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,999
See Elantra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,999
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,999
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,999
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,999
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,999
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,999
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room53 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,999
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,999
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base102.7 in.
Length177.1 in.
Width67.7 in.
Curb weight2698 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,999
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue
  • Pewter
  • Noble White
  • Champagne
  • Midnight Gray
  • Cranberry
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,999
P195/60R15 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,999
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Elantra Inventory

Related Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles