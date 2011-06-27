Used 1999 Hyundai Elantra GLS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.5/435.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|133 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.2 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2560 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|Width
|66.9 in.
