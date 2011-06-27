Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,353
|$1,757
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,555
|Average
|$383
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,353
|$1,757
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,555
|Average
|$383
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,353
|$1,757
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,555
|Average
|$383
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,353
|$1,757
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,555
|Average
|$383
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$243
|$568
|$746