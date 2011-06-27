  1. Home
Used 1997 Hyundai Elantra GLS Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Elantra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2718 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Height58.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Lime Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Poppy
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Savannah Green Pearl Metallic
  • Rio Tomato Pearl Metallic
  • Cape Blue Metallic
