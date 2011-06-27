Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1997 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745