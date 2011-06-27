Used 1995 Hyundai Elantra SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.3/369.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight2500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Chameleon Metallic
  • Poppy
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
