Used 1995 Hyundai Elantra GLS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Elantra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.3/356.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight2500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Chameleon Metallic
  • Poppy
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Glacial Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
