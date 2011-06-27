Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Practical and Sensible Car bradjan69 , 07/31/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is our second Hyundai in 10 years. We traded our 01 Elantra in on a 2011 Malibu and hated it. We decided to trade it in on another car. We looked at all cars in its class and decided on the Elantra touring SE The test drive went pretty good. The 2.0L 4 cylinder had adequate execration and was very quite. The car provided good feed back to the driver while going through turns. Road noise in the cabin was quite as well. The controls are very easy to use and set up to accommodate the driver. Seats are comfortable and there is plenty of storage within the cabin area. Overall value of this car is unbeatable. For long trips the Crew Cab pickup will stay home we are taking the wagon! Report Abuse

hard core touring bassman26 , 10/20/2011 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Hi, update after 20,000 miles in my 2011 elantra touring se model. Right to the point; could use more top end horsepower for higher speed interstate travel, it doesn't really like to average over 80, especially up hills of any consequence. Off the line response is excellent, making easy work of around town driving. Better than many cars I've driven like a turbo VW or small mercedes; they are built for the high speed cruising at some expense of around town response. Perfectly reliable thru 20k miles. Drove through the 100 year storm last winter across tennessee, arkansas and oklahoma. I mounted Conti DWS tires, as the stock tires couldn't get me out of my snow covered driveway in Nashville!

Better and less expensive than an SUV grbgmncmth , 02/24/2014 GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful 'Does everything very well; truly great in several areas: driver/passenger comfort & cargo space w/compact exterior size, both low and hi-speed handling, ease of parking and maneuvering in heavy-traffic, braking distance, driver-visibility, fun-factor & winter-weather driveability (with 5-speed manual tranny), reliability, ease of service, and a long list of standard features. All that and an expectation of good long-term reliability for 19G including tax and title? I'm pretty happy. UPDATE: In February 2015, I rear-ended an SUV that had suddenly stopped on a merge ramp. 'Totalled my poor baby, but it protected me. No incursion of damage into the passenger compartment. I'm very, very sorry to see this car go bye-bye; it was terrific. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

SE model has European feel obx2003 , 11/08/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car when it was 33 months old with 31K miles from a Honda dealer. After a year I can say I'm quite happy with the car. Sporty handling and a decent combo of power and economy. I'm a DIYer so I was happy to see oil & filter changes are a breeze. Engine uses no oil between oil changes. The hatchback practicality is great. A golf club bag fits neatly across the back. I had narrowed my decision down to this car or a Toyota Matrix. I'm happy with my selection. I average over 30 mpg in mixed driving and about 34 highway mpg