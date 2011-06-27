Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,600
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,600
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,600
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2969 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length176.2 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.8 in.
EPA interior volume125.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track60.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Exterior Colors
  • Vivid Blue
  • Black Pearl
  • Chilipepper Red
  • Quicksilver
  • Carbon Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,600
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
