2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Cash Offers(11 available)
- $4,250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $3,750 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $3,750 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $3,250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $1,000 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 First Responder for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 First Responder for Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Student/College Grad Lender Bonus - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Student/College Grad for Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 39 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 42 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
First Responder for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
First Responder for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
Student/College Grad Lender BonusRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
Student/College Grad for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
Financing(10 available)
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- Alternative APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.5% 24 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.5% 36 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.5% 48 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.5% 60 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 3.5% 72 08/04/2020 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 24 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 48 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 60 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 72 08/04/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
