Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,350
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,350
GT Sport DCT Tech Package 04yes
Option Package 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,350
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,350
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Cargo Netyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror with Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,350
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,350
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Maximum cargo capacity55.1 cu.ft.
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight3067 lbs.
Gross weight4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume121.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1012 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Exterior Colors
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Ceramic White
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Summit Gray
  • Symphony Air Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,350
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles