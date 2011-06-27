  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra Coupe
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Elantra Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,895
See Elantra Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.6/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.8 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,895
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Technology Packageyes
Option Package 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,895
diversity antennayes
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,895
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Front track61.1 in.
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight2729 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume110.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Exterior Colors
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Volcanic Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Monaco White
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,895
P215/45R H tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,895
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Elantra Coupe Inventory

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe SE PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles