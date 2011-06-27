  1. Home
Used 2014 Hyundai Azera Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Azera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Torque255 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,750
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Option Group 01yes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,750
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,750
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leatherette trim on doorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpeted Cargo Trayyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,750
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Front track63.2 in.
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Hyper Silver Metallic
  • Porcelain White Pearl
  • Black Onyx Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Chestnut Brown, leather
  • Graphite Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,750
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,750
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
