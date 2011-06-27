Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Azera is a great family car!
Purchased used in 2009 w/17,000 miles. It has been very good with no maintenance issues. I wanted a Toyota Avalon but they cost thousands more for the same car. Also chose this vehicle because we have had such good luck with our Hyundai Sonata. Everyone that rides in it loves our car. This is a nice luxury vehicle with great features that is very affordable. Hyundai has a great warranty & they have always been very good to deal with, we will buy another Hyundai next time-possibly a Genesis.
Replaced Michelins with Bridgestones
OEM Michelins with lots of rubber were driving me nuts with their noise. Replaced them with Bridgestone Turanzas Serenity. Holy Crapola! What an upgrade in so many ways; it drives like a new car. No more noise and hippity hopping down the bunny trail anymore. And the car drives like it is on a track, unbelievable. Got the tires out the door for $400. Great deal; great tire; finally great handling and cruising and silence - blessed silence. Those Michelins were driving my buggy. Those are the only Michelins I have ever had on a car and they will be the only ones. SemperFi
Still the best value in the land
Still the best value. Bought my Azera only six months ago and already put 12,000 miles on it. It's a dream. What a value for the bucks (less than $20K). And I always get looks and comments. Minor annoyances: driver's seat doesn't go back far enough; bumps are over exaggerated. But all in all it's more than likely the best car I've ever owned (and I've owned about 15). Nothing to think about. If you're looking for a great car at a great price - Azera's your only real choice. I'm even thinking about getting another one.
Excellent Car
A few month ago I have bought a used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited (Canadian Edition) with 68,000km. Since then, I have driven about 10,000km and managed to get a consistent/avarage 28MPG (25MPG city and 30MPG highway). The car looks good, fun to drive, comfortable and no reliability problems whatsoever. I have purchased an aftermarket DVD/GPS unit with rear view camera to replace the factory radio, so now the vehicle is complete.
Low cost luxury
Hyundai Azera has a good value in regards to comfort and ride.But not so good on the brakes,fuel economy and resale value that should.
