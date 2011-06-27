Used 2007 Hyundai Azera GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,235
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Torque226 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower234 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,235
satellite radio satellite radioyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,235
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,235
premium clothyes
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Front track62.2 in.
Length192.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Beige
  • Silver Frost
  • Venetian Blue
  • Bright Silver
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Sage Green
  • Steel Gray
  • Aubergine
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,235
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/60R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,235
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,235
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
