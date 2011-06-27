  1. Home
Used 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight3629 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver
  • Steel Gray
  • Sage Green
  • Venetian Blue
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Golden Beige
  • Aubergine
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
