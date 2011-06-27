  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. 2022 Hyundai Accent
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Hyundai Accent Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Hyundai Accent

SE

SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

  • Student/College Grad for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    First Responder for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    Lender Bonus for Standard APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing using standard rates. Must finance through HMF. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Hyundai Motor Finance.

    1.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.49 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.9%7209/08/202110/04/2021
    1.9%6009/08/202110/04/2021
    1.9%3609/08/202110/04/2021
    1.9%2409/08/202110/04/2021
    1.9%4809/08/202110/04/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai ACCENT
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

All 2022 Hyundai Accent Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Hyundai Accent in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Hyundai Accent info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Other models