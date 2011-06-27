  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Accent
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Hyundai Accent Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Accent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,895
See Accent Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Torque119 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,895
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Hookyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,895
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Mudguardsyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight2679 lbs.
Gross weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume103.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload959 lbs.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Exterior Colors
  • Linen Beige
  • Pomegranate Red
  • Urban Gray
  • Admiral Blue
  • Olympus Silver
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Absolute Black
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,895
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
205/45R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accent Inventory

Related Used 2018 Hyundai Accent Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles