Used 2017 Hyundai Accent Value Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.4/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Cupholder Insert w/o Console Armrestyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mudguardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity13.7 cu.ft.
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight2546 lbs.
Gross weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume103.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1003 lbs.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue
  • Misty Beige
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Century White
  • Ultra Black
  • Boston Red
  • Ironman Silver
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P195/50R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
