  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Accent
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Accent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,645
See Accent Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/421.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Option Group 01yes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,645
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,645
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,645
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Rear Cupholder Insert w/o Console Armrestyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Cupholder Insert w/ Console Armrestyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,645
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Mudguardsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Front track59.3 in.
Curb weight2546 lbs.
Gross weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload1003 lbs.
Length172.0 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume103.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track59.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Exterior Colors
  • Marathon Blue
  • Mocha Bronze
  • Century White
  • Clearwater Blue
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Ironman Silver
  • Ultra Black
  • Boston Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,645
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P175/70R T tiresyes
14 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,645
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accent Inventory

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles