Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/421.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,895
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,895
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
iPod cableyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Mudguardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.5 cu.ft.
Length162.0 in.
Curb weight2496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track59.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Exterior Colors
  • Century White
  • Electrolyte Green
  • Marathon Blue
  • Clearwater Blue
  • Mocha Bronze
  • Boston Red
  • Ultra Black
  • Cyclone Gray
  • Ironman Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,895
full wheel coversyes
steel wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P175/70R T tiresyes
14 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,895
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,895
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accent Inventory

