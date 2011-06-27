Used 2012 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

I love my car jg523 , 09/23/2014 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I've had my Accent for a little over three years now, and I've gone over 80,000 miles in her. She has not given me ONE problem with the engine. Even when I haven't taken her in for regular service in WAY too long or have been driving her long distances with a lot of weight, she is entirely reliable. Now, she's had trouble with other people hitting her, but even those repairs have been perfect and she's back up and running in no time and with no after effects. She also gets great gas mileage; on one 8-hour interstate driving trip recently I filled up before leaving and then only once more when I got close to my destination. My husband is 6'4" and even he fits comfortably in the car. Report Abuse

2012 Hyundai Accent GLS Automatic Experience fssrk1 , 08/13/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with the premium package and automatic transmission. My last car was a 2003 Honda Civic DX sedan with automatic transmission. An extremely reliable car and averaged about 28-32 mpg in the city. Just a note certain color Accent are made in Pusan Korea such as the Clearwater blue color on my car. There should be no difference in quality but very minor difference on parts such as Hankook tires versus an American brand. The car rides smoothly in Eco mode but a little slow to accelerate. My gas mileage was 27 mpg on first refuel but there is a 600 mile engine wear in period. Overall happy with the car and bought it at invoice price $16,900.

6 months in my 2012 GLS , 04/27/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I traded a 2007 Azera for this car. The Azera convinced me that Hyndai knew how to build really good cars; the Accet is the best little car I've ever driven. It is sharp- good-looking, economical, safe, and fun to drive. I get 32-35 mpg driving to work; I have gotten as much as 43 on a trip. The seats are very comfortable. The steering is a bit loose, ad it is not a sports sedan, but it handles well. I'm amazed at how this little motor does at highway speeds. It can cruise at 85. The short wheelbase makes the bumps quite noticeable, but it is unexpectedly quiet.

Texas Guy in Maryland vykerdse , 10/26/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Due to economy had to sell my new 2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 coupe. Got $21,500 (best value from Orisman Hyundai). I needed cash for family, and a car, so I checked price on Elantra and Accent. After price of new 2012 Hyundai Accent with all features, taxes, fee's, etc... I made a few thousand. Bought my car Monday October 17th 2011 and so far it does not seem to be like the 'old' Hyundai's from the 1980's early 90's. Good safety features, excellent warranty, decent styling, and strong engine made me giving up my Honda a little less painful. I checked the Honda Civic's/Fit's, but the dealer would not give me as much for my Honda...and would not budge on his 2012 car price. Oh well...