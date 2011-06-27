  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2012 Hyundai Accent
  5. Used 2012 Hyundai Accent Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Accent
5(52%)4(28%)3(10%)2(7%)1(3%)
4.2
29 reviews
Write a review
See all Accents for sale
List Price Range
$4,995 - $7,992
Used Accent for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love my car

jg523, 09/23/2014
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

I've had my Accent for a little over three years now, and I've gone over 80,000 miles in her. She has not given me ONE problem with the engine. Even when I haven't taken her in for regular service in WAY too long or have been driving her long distances with a lot of weight, she is entirely reliable. Now, she's had trouble with other people hitting her, but even those repairs have been perfect and she's back up and running in no time and with no after effects. She also gets great gas mileage; on one 8-hour interstate driving trip recently I filled up before leaving and then only once more when I got close to my destination. My husband is 6'4" and even he fits comfortably in the car.

Report Abuse

2012 Hyundai Accent GLS Automatic Experience

fssrk1, 08/13/2011
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased a 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with the premium package and automatic transmission. My last car was a 2003 Honda Civic DX sedan with automatic transmission. An extremely reliable car and averaged about 28-32 mpg in the city. Just a note certain color Accent are made in Pusan Korea such as the Clearwater blue color on my car. There should be no difference in quality but very minor difference on parts such as Hankook tires versus an American brand. The car rides smoothly in Eco mode but a little slow to accelerate. My gas mileage was 27 mpg on first refuel but there is a 600 mile engine wear in period. Overall happy with the car and bought it at invoice price $16,900.

Report Abuse

6 months in my 2012 GLS

, 04/27/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I traded a 2007 Azera for this car. The Azera convinced me that Hyndai knew how to build really good cars; the Accet is the best little car I've ever driven. It is sharp- good-looking, economical, safe, and fun to drive. I get 32-35 mpg driving to work; I have gotten as much as 43 on a trip. The seats are very comfortable. The steering is a bit loose, ad it is not a sports sedan, but it handles well. I'm amazed at how this little motor does at highway speeds. It can cruise at 85. The short wheelbase makes the bumps quite noticeable, but it is unexpectedly quiet.

Report Abuse

Texas Guy in Maryland

vykerdse, 10/26/2011
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Due to economy had to sell my new 2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 coupe. Got $21,500 (best value from Orisman Hyundai). I needed cash for family, and a car, so I checked price on Elantra and Accent. After price of new 2012 Hyundai Accent with all features, taxes, fee's, etc... I made a few thousand. Bought my car Monday October 17th 2011 and so far it does not seem to be like the 'old' Hyundai's from the 1980's early 90's. Good safety features, excellent warranty, decent styling, and strong engine made me giving up my Honda a little less painful. I checked the Honda Civic's/Fit's, but the dealer would not give me as much for my Honda...and would not budge on his 2012 car price. Oh well...

Report Abuse

I'd put Accent at the top of the list

king_james, 04/30/2012
19 of 22 people found this review helpful

I am not sure why Accent was ranked lower than mazda, kia or ford... I'd like to put Accent at number 2 with Elantra being number 1 on the list (only because Elantra is a larger and more stylish model than Accent)... The Accent is a greater car than the mazda 2, ford fiesta, kia soul/forte or toyota yaris... Considering the performance and reliability (I got a 10-year/100,000 miles bumper to bumper on mine for a fraction of cost compared to other cars' base prices) it is the best option for quality/gas mileage/options... Just because ford provides two extra buttons on the steering wheel does not make it a better car... I'd buy a Hyundai over any brand on that list any given day...

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accents for sale

Related Used 2012 Hyundai Accent Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles