Used 2008 Hyundai Accent SE Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Accent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Torque106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,970
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,970
172 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,970
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,970
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Front track57.9 in.
Length159.3 in.
Curb weight2496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Exterior Colors
  • Apple Green
  • Ebony Black
  • Platinum Silver
  • Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Ice Blue
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Mellow Yellow
  • Tango Red
  • Nordic White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,970
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,970
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,970
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
