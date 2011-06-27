  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Accent
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Hyundai Accent SE Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Accent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,015
See Accent Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,015
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Torque106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,015
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,015
172 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,015
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,015
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,015
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Front track57.9 in.
Length159.3 in.
Curb weight2366 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Exterior Colors
  • Wine Red
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Apple Green
  • Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Ice Blue
  • Tango Red
  • Nordic White
  • Ebony Black
  • Platinum Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,015
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,015
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accent Inventory

Related Used 2007 Hyundai Accent SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles