Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GS Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Accent
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Length159.3 in.
Curb weight2403 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wine Red
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Ice Blue
  • Apple Green
  • Tango Red
  • Nordic White
  • Ebony Black
  • Platinum Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P175/70R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
