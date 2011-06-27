Used 2003 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent City and Family Car! driver_lori , 08/06/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2003 Accent with 4 miles on it for $11,500. Perfect city car - fits into small spots and not very likely to be vandalized. Then I lived in an area with steep hills and never got stuck, even with ice and snow. The car complained about making it up the hills but always did. Definiltey not a lot of power but does the trick. Fast forward 7 years and my husband and I now use the car with our twins rear-facing. We can fit the double stroller in the truck with room to spare and a single stroller in back. There's enough leg room. I have to laugh at people who think they need an SUV....the Accent is perfectly adequate! No major repairs and I'm at almost 140K miles!! Report Abuse

Hyundai Accent Marianne , 12/10/2015 GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It is a great little car to get around. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

"econobox" gk fs , 10/14/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Had the car since 10/03. It has 75k on it now and while its not a fantastic car, it performs ok. Just ok. When it was new, it was very peppy. Now its sluggish and, while it will jump when needed, its not something I try to do often. Handles on a dime to be sure but braking feels mushy even on new brakes. I'm on my 3rd tranny. What started as a ticking became gears getting stuck and grinding. 2 door handles broke. Engine loudly taps when cold but goes away. Tape deck broke. Battery brackets snapped. Rigged a way to hold it. Trunk space is ok if the item is wide but not deep or tall. At 6'1 its a cozy ride. Knee is either on cupholder or autostick. Bumps od switch... Yet to leave me stranded Report Abuse

I LOVED my little red accent... ks2282 , 02/18/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car new off the lot as my first car for about 10k...super cheap for a car that lasted me about 7 years. I never once had a problem with it until someone side-swiped it last weekend and totaled it. I was so sad to see it go. I had over 110,000 miles on it,and i only had to replace the brakes once, and change my headlights once. Otherwise it was all sched. maintenance. BEST warranty ever too. A good first car for anyone, or even a commuter. Just maintain your oil changes and services, and this car will last you forever!. Report Abuse