Used 2000 Hyundai Accent Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Accent
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg24/33 mpg24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/392.7 mi.285.6/392.7 mi.285.6/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm97 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm97 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.31.8 ft.31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.52.2 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Length166.7 in.166.7 in.166.7 in.
Curb weight2280 lbs.2240 lbs.2280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.16.1 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base96.1 in.96.1 in.96.1 in.
Width65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Retro Red
  • Coastal Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Chili Red
  • Desert Sand
  • Noble White
  • Silver Mist
  • Charcoal Gray
  • Jade Green
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Gray
